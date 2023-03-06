Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie are coming to a town near you this summer!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Tickets go on presale to Citi cardmembers on Tuesday at 10 a.m., and the general sale is will start on Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at TicketMaster.
Below are the dates
- Fri Aug 04 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Sat Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Wed Aug 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Fri Aug 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sat Aug 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tue Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Fri Aug 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Sat Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Tue Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Fri Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
- Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Tue Aug 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Fri Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sat Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Tue Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri Sep 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Mon Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Tue Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Fri Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
For more information on tickets, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Patti LaBelle Is Coming To Live! Casino & Hotel
Get Ready For “The Legacy Tour” With These New Edition Classics
Chaka Khan Slams Mariah Carey, Adele & More Over Rolling Stone’s ‘200 Greatest Singers of All Time’ List, Twitter Reacts
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ Tour was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And 'Satanic' GRAMMYs
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes
-
Ben Stein Misses Aunt Jemima, The “Large African American Woman… Making Pancakes,” Twitter’s Outraged
-
Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
Damian Lillard Drug Tested Immediately After 71-Point Game, Twitter Reacts To Record-Breaking Performance