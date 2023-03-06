To wrap up our “Month of Love,” Melissa Wade and Bishop Ronald Godbee of The River Church have a conversation about maintaining a healthy friendship.
Check out our YouTube channel for past episodes and tune in on March 13th on our Facebook and YouTube for a brand new episode to kick off Women’s History Month!
Faithfully Speaking Ep. 4: Friendships was originally published on thelightnc.com
