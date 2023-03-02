Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Off White

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene at the Off White fashion show giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute look from the brand that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable ensemble, the starlet stepped out for the designer show and gave us fashion goals when she strutted her stuff in a stunning blue and white Off White sweater dress. The cardigan like look was perfect on the starlet as she made her appearance at the show. The dress featured blue and white designs throughout and a deep v neckline with a thick blue collar.

Styled by her longtime stylist, Elly, Lori paired the designer ensemble with a white peep toe heels while accessorizing the look with black sunnies which added a cool factor to the already stunning fit. She wore minimal jewelry with this look, only rocking stud earrings in her ears. And as for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a slicked back bun and was spotted serving face during her night out and of course giving us a fashionable slay.

The social media influencer shared her look on her Instagram page, captioning the photo dump, “Incredible show @ibkamara @off____white !!! Thank you for having me ”

Check it out below.

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Off White was originally published on hellobeautiful.com