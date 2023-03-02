Kerry Washington Is A Stunner In Latest Instagram Photos

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kerry Washington’s style is simply everything!

The actress was spotted in Marie Claire Magazine this week and as usual, she didn’t come to play! The stunning actress took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself from her magazine shoot, and it’s safe to say that she’s breathtaking!

In the social media post, the beauty looked radiant as she modeled her various looks to perfection. In one photo she wore a power suit and in others, she tried on different monochromatic looks including oversized slacks, a mock neck shirt and a tube dress, each of which looked stunning on her.

The fashionable designer looks emphasized Kerry’s every move in the photos and she accessorized the classy looks with dainty jewelry and donned a nude lip that matched the looks perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her brown locs in a slicked back, curly pony tail show off her natural locs and her gorgeous face as she was all smiles for her magazine shoot.

The actress took to Instagram to show off her effortless looks in the fun and flirty post and gave us fashion goals in the process.

Check out the fashionable looks below.

If there’s one thing we love about Kerry, it’s that she never disappoints when it comes to style and she’s going to make sure she has fun while doing it!

Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s most recent looks? Did she nail it?

Kerry Washington Is A Stunner In Latest Instagram Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com