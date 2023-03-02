A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an explosive device found in the check-in luggage at a Pennsylvania airport.
Mark Muffley has been indicted for placing the device in his luggage on a flight to Orlando Florida.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA), at the Lehigh Valley International airport, says this was a regular screening when spotting Muffley’s device. FBI Agents and a bomb inspector was called to examine the device. The suitcase contained a can of butane, a lighter, and toxic powders. The FBI court document stated “The black powder and flash powder are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers.”
Sources say Muffley is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
RELATED: Philly’s Tierra Whack Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport
RELATED: Iman Shumpert Arrested With Marijuana & Glock Magazine In His Possession At DFW Airport
RELATED: Philadelphia sues Pennsylvania‘s Department of Human Services
Explosive Found in Luggage at PA Airport was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And 'Satanic' GRAMMYs
-
Age Ain’t…What?! Nia Long Sparks Consent Debate Over 30-Year-Old Boyfriend As A Teen
-
Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
-
Ben Stein Misses Aunt Jemima, The “Large African American Woman… Making Pancakes,” Twitter’s Outraged
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes