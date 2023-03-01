Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Why Support St. Jude?

Families NEVER receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invited at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened 50 years ago.

St. Jude freely shares discoveries, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world.

St. Jude conducts more clinical trials for childhood cancer than anyone else.

Become A Partner In Hope: Text “Willie” To 785833 or click the link below!

Become A Partner In Hope & Donate To St. Jude! was originally published on praiseindy.com