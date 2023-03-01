HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Become A Partner In Hope & Donate To St. Jude!

TJ FV 2023 Banner
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Kids Radiothon 2023

Source: Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Kids Radiothon 2023 / St. Jude

Why Support St. Jude?

  • Families NEVER receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

  • Treatments invited at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened 50 years ago.

  • St. Jude freely shares discoveries, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world.
  • St. Jude conducts more clinical trials for childhood cancer than anyone else.

Become A Partner In Hope: Text “Willie” To 785833 or click the link below!

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Kids Radiothon 2023

Source: Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Kids Radiothon 2023 / St. Jude

 

DONATE! BECOME A PARTNER IN HOPE & CLICK HERE TO GIVE TODAY!

 

 

 

Become A Partner In Hope & Donate To St. Jude!  was originally published on praiseindy.com

More from Black America Web
Close