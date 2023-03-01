Why Support St. Jude?
- Families NEVER receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
- Treatments invited at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened 50 years ago.
- St. Jude freely shares discoveries, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world.
- St. Jude conducts more clinical trials for childhood cancer than anyone else.
Become A Partner In Hope: Text “Willie” To 785833 or click the link below!
DONATE! BECOME A PARTNER IN HOPE & CLICK HERE TO GIVE TODAY!
Become A Partner In Hope & Donate To St. Jude! was originally published on praiseindy.com
