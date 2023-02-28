Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic

Swan Brown talks to Hot 107.9’s J-Nicks about her daughter Shakrystin Brown’s viral photo. The internet has coined her daughter the nickname “Prison Bae”. Ms.Brown speaks about the struggle of having her daughter go to jail and give birth to her grandson. The ATL inmate was taken to jail for an armed robbery back in 2012, “I been knocking on doors trying to get my baby’s story out that this wasn’t right. If armed robbery is a 10-year sentence, my daughter has completed that.”
Shakrystin Brown went viral for posting thirst traps in jail and her mother explains the story behind the pics.
Check the full interview below:
