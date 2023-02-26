Lori Harvey Serves In A Bally Look

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene in Milan over the weekend attending the Bally fashion show and giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute look from the brand that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable ensemble, the starlet was spotted sitting front row at the fashion show donning a denim shirt which she paired with a black skirt, both from Bally. Styled by the beauty’s longtime stylist Elly, Lori paired the designer ensemble with fashionable jewelry including dangly gold earrings and nude pumps. And as for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in flipped hairstyle and served face as she was spotted during her fashionable night out and of course gave us an effortless slay.

The model and entrepreneur took to Instagram to show off her trendy look, sharing a photo dump from her time in Milan along with the caption, “Congratulations on another incredible collection @rhuigi @bally !!! Thank you for having me ”

Check it out below.

It’s official, Miss Harvey and her stylist just don’t miss when it comes to giving us fashion goals. No matter if she’s giving us high glam, a casual slay, or sitting front row at an international fashion show, she’s always doing it in style, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

