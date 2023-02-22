Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Cassie was recently spotted on Instagram baring all and looking fierce in a diamond encrusted dress and she looked absolutely incredible.

The beauty’s photos were shared on Instagram by her stylist, Legendary Lade, where the starlet donned a sexy, cut out dress by Lace by Tanaya for her appearance in a music video with Chris Brown and Jack Harlow. In the photo set, the songstress was shown posing for the cameras while serving face and body in the process. She paired the look with tie up sandals and dangly earrings while letting the dress make a statement on its own. As for her hair, she wore her hair in big, fluffy curls with a middle part to let her locs frame both sides of her face.

Cassie’s stylist shared a few photos from the music video shoot as she posed on set standing in front of a mirror in a vibrant and lit room. The stylist captioned the multi-post photo set, “CASSIE! for Psychic by Chris Brown ft. Jack Harlow.

Styled by ME & @lehoneyb

Makeup @rokaelbeauty

Hair @tigerbahmb & @felliousmiller

#pyschic #chrisbrown #jackharlow #musicvideo”

Check out the stunning look below.

Whew, Mrs. Fine is truly, fine, and we’re loving this sexy look on her! Beauties, would you rock something like this? What do you think about Cassie’s most recent look?

Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com