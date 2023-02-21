Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tuesday morning we reflect on the life of times of Malcolm X, el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz who was assassinated 58 years ago on February 21st. Journalist A. Peter Bailey, who was at the Audubon Ballroom the evening Malcolm was killed will be in our classroom. Before Brother Peter, Journalist Simeon Booker Muhammad will discuss Malcolm’s importance to our history. Getting us started, Garveyite, Senghor Baye details how the teachings of Marcus garvey influenced Malcolm.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

A. Peter Bailey, Simeon Booker Muhammad & Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com