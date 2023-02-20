The Roots & Live Nation Announce 2023 “Roots Picnic Weekend”, Lauryn Hill & Diddy Headlining

The Roots and Live Nation Urban announced the dates on Monday (Feb. 20) and it is jam-packed with events. The two-day festival proper will once again be held at the Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4).
Arguably the first guest name to grab your attention is Lauryn Hill, who will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of her landmark album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Ms. Hill will be performing the album in its entirety. Also at the top of the bill are Diddy & The Roots, Lil Uzi Vert and Dave Chappelle, who will be performing a stand-up set on Friday, June 2. Chappelle’s comedy set, with the Roots, will kick off the weekend at the Wells Fargo Center.
Other notable acts on deck include Eve returning to the stage during Black Thought’s Live Mixtape set and a State Property Reunion as well as Little Brother, Glorilla, City Girls and DJ Drama. There will also be a “Podcast Stage” that will feature live podcasts from Charlamagne Tha God, Off The Record with DJ Akademiks, Lip Service with Angela Yee, People’s Party with Talib Kweli, Questlove Supreme, and more.
If you’re getting tickets, a fan club presale launches starts Tuesday, February 21 at 12PM ET, while general on-sale ticketing starts on Wednesday, February 22 at 10AM ET. Weekend tickets and VIP packages can be found right here.
Check out the full lineup, so far, below.
Diddy w/ The Roots
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Lil Uzi Vert
Dave Chappelle w/ The Roots
Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros
Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve
Ari Lennox
Lucky Daye
City Girls
Maverick City
Syd
Glorilla
DJ Drama
Uncle Waffles
Saucy Santana
DVSN
Kindred The Family Soul
Spinall
State Property Reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks)
Little Brother
Yussef Dayes Experience
Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary
Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence
Symba
Fridayy
Mike Phillips
Rocky
Dappa
Akin Inaj & Inutech
PODCAST STAGE:
Charlamagne Tha God
Off The Record with DJ Akademiks
Don’t Call Me White Girl
Lip Service with Angela Yee
Questlove Supreme
People’s Party with Talib Kweli
Pour Minds
Trap Nerds
The Office XIV
Love + Grit
