Dr. Clarence Lusane, Jovani Patterson & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show

On President’s Day, Howard University Political Science professor Clarence Lusane checks into our classroom. Dr. Lusane will discuss his book, The Black History of the Whitehouse. Before we hear from Professor Lusane, Baltimore activist Jovani Patterson talks about the problems in the Baltimore city school system. Getting us started, DC-based Human Rights activist & businessman Sinclair Skinner updates us on his Global Green Book program.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

