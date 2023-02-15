What To Know About The Boil Water Advisory In Baltimore County

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Hundreds of Northern Baltimore County residents are under a Boil Water Advisory following a 20-inch water main break Tuesday afternoon in Sparks, MD.

According to officials, a drinking water pumping facility lost pressure and its water tank capacity was depleted after the water main break.

Additionally, when pressure is lost, there is an increased risk of contamination of the distribution system.

The Baltimore Department of Public Works said the advisory is precautionary, and officials said no known E. coli or other bacteria contamination has been detected.

At this time, it is unclear how long the advisory will last but here’s what you need to know about the advisory:

Residents and people in the affected area should boil water for one minute and let it cool before:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing baby food and formula

Making ice

Giving to pets

Washing dishes

People who live in Sparks, Cockeysville, Hunt Valley, and the Broadmead community are under the advisory, as well as those impacted by the water main break north of Shawan Road and York Road.

About 1,900 customers are affected. Click here to see the map of the areas affected.

Additionally, residents should get rid of any stored water, drinks or ice that was made recently. Avoid drinking or using any unboiled water from the tap during the duration of the advisory.

