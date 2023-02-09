Maxine Waters, Neely Fuller Jr., Willie Flowers & Ayo Handy-Kendi l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Neely Fuller Jr. checks into our classroom to expound on his tome on the system of Racism/White Supremacy. Brother Neely contends that if you do not understand how The System of Racism/White Supremacy works, then everything else you think you understand will only serve to confuse you. You have to listen very carefully to his explanation. Before we hear from brother Neely, L.A. Congresswoman, Maxine Waters will join us. Before Aunty Max, Maryland NAACP Official Willie Flowers and Sister Ayo Handy-Kendi will also preview her Annual Black Love Day.

