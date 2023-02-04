Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is kicking off her birthday in style and took to Instagram to share her sexy look with her millions of followers, and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her birthday look in a white cut out gown that showed off her abs and toned midriff. The dress also featured a thigh high slit that was sure to show off her toned legs and thighs. She paired the look with sparkling heels and minimal jewelry, only wearing stud earrings in her ears to match the stunning ensemble.

As for her hair, she wore her locs in a pulled back, sleek bun with swopped baby hair to frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

” she simply captioned the photo set. “Aquarius season” she simply captioned the photo set. The beauty shared the fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram, which also included a photos of her inside her early birthday celebration with all of her closest friends, including Christian Combs. Check out the fashionable slay below.

Looks like Yung Miami is kicking off her birthday weekend the right way and of course, is doing it in style! “ serve” one of the rapper’s followers commented on the effortless slay while another wrote, “Who else??? Ain’t nan ”

What do you think about the beauty’s latest look? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Yung Miami Steps Out In Style For Her Early Birthday Celebration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com