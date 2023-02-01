Summer Walker Is All ‘About Her Business’ In A Blue Power Suit

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Summer Walker is still reminding fans why she’s that girl! After recently giving birth to twins earlier this year, the “Over It” crooner is back to business and of course, she’s doing it in style.

The songstress was spotted on Instagram earlier this week showing off her post baby body and post pregnancy glow when she donned a blue two piece power suit that was everything and looked perfect on her. She paired the blue suit jacket and matching slacks with minimal jewelry, only rocking a long, black rope necklace around her neck. The beauty accessorized the look with black heels and wore her hair long with wavy curls and a side part to frame both sides of her gorgeous face.

The R&B crooner was pictured in a stunning Instagram photo set as she posed on a brown sofa with a blue backdrop, and showed off her best assets in some of the photos including her toned abs and backside. She shared the fashionable photo set on Instagram for her 4.8 million IG followers where she served face and body for the fashionable post.

“about my business this year ,” she captioned the fashionable post. Check it out below.

Summer’s Instagram followers flooded her post and left enough comments underneath the photo set which proved that the look spoke for itself. “ Let’s Goooooo!” one of the starlet’s fans commented on the look while another wrote “So pretty ” underneath the fashionable video and another commented with, “OKAYYYY BODYYYY 3 babies where???” complimenting the beauty’s obvious pregnancy glow.

What do you think about Summer’s style? Did she nail it?

