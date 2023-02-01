podcast category header logo 2021
Civil Rights Activist Willie Ricks, David Murphy & The Faith Brothers l The Carl Nelson Show

Civil Rights activist Willie Ricks kicks off our 2023 Black History Month on Wednesday morning. Ricks, who marched with Dr. MLK Jr. and is a member of The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, SNNC, will detail the ongoing struggles for equality. Before we hear from Willie Ricks, David Murphy from Baltimores’ National Black Unity News & The Faith Brothers will check in.

