Coppin State Receives $3.9M Grant For Broadband Internet Pilot Program

Coppin State University along with the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the launch of ConnectEagle Nation, a new broadband internet pilot program aimed to improve connectivity and access for West Baltimore communities.

ConnectEagle Nation will benefit communities along the West North Ave Corridor with the assistance of a $3.9 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

It is aimed to provide resources, training, and access to affordable broadband internet service.

Governor Moore released a statement following the news:

“Establishing this level of connectivity in Baltimore will help empower our communities, improve education, and promote skills training and workforce development to help grow our economy,” said Governor Moore. “Every Marylander deserves access to high-speed internet, and this is exactly the kind of partnership and innovative initiative we need to help close the digital divide.”

“Every Marylander deserves affordable, reliable access to the internet and the opportunity to participate in the 21st century economy. With this federal investment we fought to secure, Coppin State will not only be able to provide underserved communities with the physical tools to get online, but will also help equip Baltimoreans with the skills they need to take full advantage of those tools. The ConnectEagle Program is a smart approach to expanding equitable broadband access, and I’ll keep working to invest in efforts like this until every community in our state is connected to high-speed internet.”

Coppin State University’s president also released a statement:

“The internet and mobile technology are critical tools for accessing and sharing information every day. Socioeconomic status should not determine access, or opportunities for individuals or our communities, in Baltimore or anywhere else,” said Anthony L. Jenkins, president of Coppin State University. “We appreciate our local, federal, and business partners who are committing their funds and expertise to this project. We look forward to a dynamic collaboration that will make great progress in closing the digital divide in West Baltimore.”

The post Coppin State Receives $3.9M Grant For Broadband Internet Pilot Program appeared first on 92 Q.

