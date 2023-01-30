Gear Up For Rihanna’s ‘Road to Halftime’ With Apple Music

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna’s highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show is closer than ever. Apple Music is bringing Rihanna fans new and exclusive ways to experience and celebrate her musical genius as they gear up for the show. Check it out inside.

Rihanna teased fans earlier this month with a first look trailer. As the super star gets closer to her biggest show yet, fans have new ways to prepare for her set with Apple Music. Fans can experience Rihanna’s music with the deeply enriched multidimensional sound of Apple Music.

Starting today (Jan. 30), subscribers can access the megastar’s discography with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos. Get into Rihanna’s heart-pumping anthems throughout her career mixing pop, rap, R&B, and EDM sounds under her ever-expanding umbrella.

“Rihanna is one of the most prolific artists of our time, and we, along with her many fans across the globe, cannot wait to see her take the stage at the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We are excited to celebrate Rihanna, and give her fans a new way to experience her music with Spatial Audio, as well as exclusive content from Apple Music.”

The Super Bowl performance takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Check out a few ways you can explore Rihanna’s catalogue and experience exclusive interviews ahead of the performance below:

Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference

On February 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. MST, Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis will interview Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference. Viewers can tune in live or watch on demand on Apple Music; on @AppleMusic’s TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter; or on the NFL Network.

Apple Music Sing with Rihanna

If fans want to sing along, the new Apple Music Sing feature allows them to take the mic on their favorite Rihanna songs to hit those solos, perform duets, sing backup, and more on all compatible iPhone and iPad models as well as the new Apple TV 4K.

Apple Music Radio

For the best seat in the house, the award-winning Apple Music Radio will be on the ground and in the stands to soundtrack all the festivities leading up to Rihanna’s big night. Special exclusive programming will include “Halftime Hype Radio,” a 10-part series reflecting on some of the most notable Super Bowl Halftime performances of all time; “Rihanna Revisited Radio,” an eight-episode roundtable exploring the cultural impact of the elusive singer’s catalog; and “Live from Super Bowl LVII,” featuring daily live broadcasts that capture all of the excitement in Arizona leading into the weekend with Apple Music Radio hosts Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and Nadeska Alexis, plus an array of surprise special guests. It all wraps up on Monday, February 13, with “Halftime Recap Radio” to celebrate the debut of Apple Music’s Super Bowl Halftime Show and recap this monumental moment in music. Listeners can tune in to Apple Music Radio at apple.co/_Radio.

NFL Team Playlists

And for fans looking to get ready for some football, Rihanna’s Road to Halftime on Apple Music will include an official collection of 32 playlists featuring the top songs that each NFL team listens to in the locker room, the weight room, and on game day. Additional pregame moments will include exclusive warmup playlists curated by NFL players like Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills), Trevon Diggs (Dallas Cowboys), Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), and Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), plus a throwback video playlist revisiting halftime performances from past games.

Apple Music’s multiyear partnership brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show — the most-watched musical performance of the year — with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans, and offers the world’s best music listening experience with a catalog of over 100 million songs and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes, and today continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music.

Keep up with the latest updates from Rihanna’s Road to Halftime on Apple Music by visiting the website and get exclusive behind-the-scenes content by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. The halftime show performance will also be available after the show on Apple Music.

Gear Up For Rihanna’s ‘Road to Halftime’ With Apple Music was originally published on globalgrind.com