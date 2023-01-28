Angela Simmons Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Silver Two Piece Set

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense over the weekend when she rocked a super sexy silver two piece ensemble that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the model and social media influencer modeled the all silver ook to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the two piece skirt set look with thigh high leather boots and blinged our jewelry on her neck, write and ring fingers, seemingly rocking an iced out chain with the letter C on it which fans called out as a representation for her new boo, Yo Gotti. As for her hair, she rocked wore her locs long with big curls and a side part to show off her natural beauty.

The starlet posed for an Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process. “Let them sleep #CantCompareMe @dhairboutique” the beauty captioned the look.

Check out the fashionable post below.

We’re loving this look on the natural beauty and of course we weren’t the ones as many of her fans and followers loved the look as well and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “OMG @angelasimmons YOU LOOK ” wrote one fan while another commented, “it’s the CMG chain for me ” while another commented, “You got a new swag about you sissss” and it’s true, our good sis is glowing!

What do you think about Angela’s look?

Angela Simmons Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Silver Two Piece Set was originally published on hellobeautiful.com