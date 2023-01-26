JT Gives Us Glam In All Black At Her First Paris Fashion Show

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

JT of the City Girls was recently spotted on Instagram giving us style goals when she stepped onto the scene for her very first fashion show during Paris Fashion Week!

Taking to Instagram, the rapper posted a series of pics of herself as she attended the fashionable event and rocked the all black look to perfection. The ensemble featured a ruffled, leather jacket which she paired with a sheer black body suit underneath. The accessorized the look with black pumps and wore her hair in a sleek, straight style with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face.

She shared an array of photos of herself from the event as she sat in the front row of the fashion show and served face and body while flicking it up for her six million Instagram followers.

“AMAZING!

My first Paris fashion show,

dream come true!

Thank you @muglerofficial for having me & for this raw runway look ” she captioned the stunning look. Check it out below.

We’re not the only ones loving this look on the City Girl as many of JT’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Black Barbie,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Fly girl” while others simply left emojis to express their love for the fit, including a friend to the group, Ryan Destiny, who simply wrote, “Beautiful” and we couldn’t agree more!

We’re absolutely loving JT’s trendy style! Beauties, what do you think about JT’s latest look? Did she nail it for her very first Paris Fashion Week show?

JT Gives Us Glam In All Black At Her First Paris Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com