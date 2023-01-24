Lecrae Announces Dates For ”The Final Church Clothes” Tour

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lecrae is hitting the road and headed to cities across the United States for “The Final Church Clothes Tour.”

The tour which is set to kick off on March 17 in Orlando will stop in 26 cities across the nation before ending on May 14 in Massachusetts.

The tour pays homage to his Church Clothes mixtape series and will be the official end of that chapter.

Back in November, he released Church Clothes 4, the final mixtape for the series that featured 13 songs and appearances from Andy Mineo, WHATUPRG, nobigdyl, Jon Keith, A.I. The Anomaly, and Jordan L’Oreal.

Lecrae will stop nearby in Richmond, Ashburn and Philadelphia!

Below are dates for the tour:

