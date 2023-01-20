T.J. Holmes Called A “Predator” After Allegedly Sleeping With Intern In His Office

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

According to an exclusive from Daily Mail, television personality T.J. Holmes was allegedly hooking up with an intern 13 years younger as far back as 2015. Holmes’ extramarital affair with then 24-year-old Jasmin Pettaway started with the woman seeking career guidance but quickly became something more physical.

“It was Jasmin’s first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her,” an anonymous informant told the outlet. “She was looking for a mentor and she reached out to several people. T.J. was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust.” The source claims to have been close with Pettaway at the time as she broke into media as a script coordinator for the ABC News team.

“He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless,” the insider added. “They had sex and I know she was confused afterwards as to what it meant. That kind of ‘Did that just really happen?’ feeling….Jasmin was a beautiful girl and he had it all on his terms. He was interested and then he wasn’t…This was a young woman, starting out in a difficult industry, looking for role models and mentors and she got T.J…No-one talked about abuse of power back then, but stuff happened.”

Holmes’ romp with Pettaway died down after a few months, though, and she returned to her hometown of Cleveland, OH two years later. Now married and an award-winning producer, Pettaway told Voyage Ohio it was “a mix of insecurity, loneliness, and some naïveté,” that led her to quit Good Morning America. And though she alluded to a mentor that helped her along the way, she never actually mentioned Holmes by name either.

Meanwhile, Radar Online reports that Holmes and former GMA co-host Amy Robach may head down the aisle once the scandal dies down. And she is presumably ready to financially support him through his own divorce if it comes to that.

“She wants him free so they can get married and prove to everyone how serious their relationship is,” said one source. The informant said that “they’re relieved it’s all out in the open now” and can finally be free with each other.

“They’re happy and in love,” another tattletale added. “Amy and T.J.’s attitude is to hell with anyone who stands in their way!”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to news of Holmes relationship with cohost Amy Robach:

T.J. Holmes Called A “Predator” After Allegedly Sleeping With Intern In His Office was originally published on cassiuslife.com