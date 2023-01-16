Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is still out here serving looks and recently took to Instagram to share her fashionable style with her millions of followers, and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her killer body in a sexy, black body suit that was everything. The backless look featured spandex shorts and a matching top which she paired with a gold Chanel chain belt that she wore around her waist. She accessorized the look with a complimentary yellow Chanel handbag and black leather knee high boots to set the entire look off right.

As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long, black style with a side whoop bang and big beach waves as she served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram in a fashionable Instagram Reel that showed off the look from all angles.

Taking to the platform, the starlet shared the short video with her millions of Instagram followers, captioning the look with a simple emoji and tagging her glam squad. Check out the fashionable look below.

Caresha, please, give us your style routine because every look is a winner! And her followers certainly agree as many flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval on the all black look. “Whoever been doing her hair ain’t been missing,” one fan wrote while another commented, “Please never change. You are it girl,” while others simply left heart eye and heart emojis underneath the fashionable video.

We’re just loving this simple yet sexy look on the City Girl! Beauties, what do you think about Caresha’s latest outfit choice? Did she nail it?

Yung Miami Gives Us Hair And Style Goals In Her Latest IG Reel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com