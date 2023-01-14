Chloe Bailey Serves Face And Body In A Sheer Catsuit

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey shut Instagram down again this weekend when she showed off her killer curves and gorgeous face in a look that we love while posing for her 5 million IG followers on the ‘Gram!

Taking to the social platform, the talented beauty showed off her fashionable style once again when she rocked a sexy, black sheer catsuit that fit her like a glove. The singer paired the look with minimal jewelry and served face and body as she modeled the look for the ‘Gram. As for her hair, the entertainer had her signature locs straight back with swooped baby hairs and donned dramatic makeup, including mink eyelashes, to enhance her natural beauty as she posed.

“meow ” she simply captioned the look. Check it out below.

The starlet’s millions of Instagram followers loved this look and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “LORDDDDDDDDDDDDDD ,” commented one follower while another one wrote, “You look good ” while another commented saying, “Chloe how are you breathing!? completely snatched!” Yes, she is!Go off, Chloe! What do you think about this sexy look? Looks like she nailed it per usual!

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam

5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs

Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie

Chloe Bailey Serves Face And Body In A Sheer Catsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com