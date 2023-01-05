Diva’s Daily Dirt: Damar Hamlin Wakes Up & Asks ‘Who Won’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Doctors Say Damar Hamlin Awakened and Asked ‘Who Won?’

Doctors say Damar Hamlin is looking much better! According to the official statement from the Buffalo Bills, the 24-year-old athlete is making remarkable progress:

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

After a very scary moment of cardiac arrest during a live football game, it’s good to know that not only is Hamlin making steady progress, Doctors claim the athlete awakened last night, asking who won the game in writing.

Spoken like a true athlete at heart. Our prayers and thoughts continue to be with his family and a huge thanks to the doctors taking great care of him at this time.