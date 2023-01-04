Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If we could develop a formula for Lizzo and SZA’s friendship, it’d have a high dosage of good vibes, great music, thong bikinis, genuine sisterhood, and unwavering love. The pair have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders over the years, and it’s refreshing to see.

When Lizzo announced her album last year, SZA was doing interviews expressing her excitement for the project.

In an interview with POPSUGAR she said, “I literally cried and screamed listening to her songs. It makes me feel so good. She’s just a f*cking amazing person and I hope that she takes over the actual universe because she deserves to.”

Now the tables have turned. SZA released her highly anticipated album, SOS, and is enjoying her 3rd week at the top of Billboard’s 200 list.

In an Instagram post, Lizzo expressed her love and gratitude for the “Good Days” singer with a clip of the two on stage during a tour stop.

“ full performance now streaming on @hbomax,” Lizzo wrote. My actual sister. I could cry thinking about you right now. Nothing could make special more special than you @sza full performance now streaming on @hbomax,” Lizzo wrote.

The support between the two women runs deep. The foundation to a genuine friendship is the ability to be your authentic self, without judgement. By the looks of it, both Lizzo and SZA provide a safe space for each other to feel seen.

“I never feel like I have to be anybody else around her, ever,” SZA continued in her interview with POPSUGAR. “I can go over [to her place] and sit in my underwear and like, randomly talk about whatever . . . she makes me feel safe.”

“But I don’t feel like less than or super small or guilty because I’m not being a little bit louder,” the singer said. “She just makes me feel really good to be who I am.”

Lizzo And SZA Are The Friendship Goals We Didn’t Know We Needed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com