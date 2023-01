Cardi B Fiercely Rang In The New Year Rocking A Hot Red Curve-Hugging Gown

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Cardi B heated up the town for New Year’s Eve in a sizzling, red Valdrinsahiti gown that was stylishly seductive!

Cardi B knows how to wow the crowd with sexy ensembles, and the “WAP” rapper did just that on New Year’s Eve. The mother of two stepped out in a revealing, red Valdrinsahiti gown that was too hot for words. The dress featured a halter top draped over her breasts to reveal the sides of her stomach and back. The floor-length gown hugged her tiny waist and accentuated her curvy hips. It featured a diamond-encrusted collar that linked to a diamond-encrusted emblem that accented the front of her dress.

Cardi played off her gown’s diamond accouterments by pairing the look with diamond bracelets, rings, diamond drop earrings, an embezzled clutch, and blinged-out heels. The “Hot Sh*t” artist’s red, diamond-clad nails match her dress to a tee. And her gorgeous hair gave off vintage vibes in an updo, complete with tendrils framing her face.

Not to be outdone, Cardi’s beau Offset kept it casual yet fly in a Namesake knit sweater, Erl star-jacquard jeans, and Nike sneakers. Cardi posted a picture of their outfits to her Instagram with the caption, “Prayed up .” Her fans ate the post up as it garnered over 2 million likes.

Are you feeling Cardi B’s New Year’s Eve attire? Let us know in the comments!

