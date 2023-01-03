Return of the Pogues: Netflix Announces Season 3 Premiere Date For ‘Outer Banks’ + First Look Photos

This week (January 3), Netflix announced the return of its popular series Outer Banks. The third season of the young adult drama series will debut on the streaming platform on February 23. Along with the announcement of when we can expect to see the show return, we have new photos from the upcoming season that you can view below.

Outer Banks, which first premiered on April 15, 2020 follows the Pogues, a group of teens coming of age in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Last season ended with the Pogues losing the gold that they found and fleeing their hometown. This upcoming season finds the group washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home.

Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Davis), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.

Austin North, Cullen Moss, Julia Antonelli, Caroline Arapoglou, E. Roger Mitchell, Charles Halford, Elizabeth Mitchell and Andy McQueen also star in the series.

The series was created and executive produced by the Pate twins, Jonas and Josh and Shannon Burke. They note that “The stakes are ramping up for The Pogues in Season 3, as they realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts.”

“The cast have been fast friends in real life pretty much from the very beginning, and it’s been so gratifying to see those connections deepen over the years we’ve worked on the show,” the creators added. “They are truly Pogues for Life.”

Check out the first look photos from this season below and stay tuned for the official trailer for season 3, which premieres February 23.

Return of the Pogues: Netflix Announces Season 3 Premiere Date For ‘Outer Banks’ + First Look Photos was originally published on globalgrind.com