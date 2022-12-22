Monica And Her Sons Sport Serious Style During A Visit To Jackson State University

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Monica and her sons Rodney and Romelo were styling and profiling during a recent outing.

Over the weekend, the R&B singer and her boys paid a video to Jackson State University, where they met with the team and coach Deion Sanders.

Decked out in a Givenchy varsity jacket and black and white boots, Monica pulled up to the university looking like a total badass. “The Boy is Mine” hitmaker tied the look together with black sunglasses and wavy beach curls.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because Monica’s boys were dressed to impress for the occasion, too! Monica’s eldest, Rodney, wore a fur coat paired with black jeans and an icy watch. While her youngest, Romelo, kept things simple with a graphic hoodie and jeans.

In the caption, Monica wrote:

“Men of Honor… My Sons & I were honored to support @deionsanders & the remarkable athletes at JSU… Prime we love you & we’re proud of all you! You give them far more than football! Where there is God, there is Faith, Strength, Resilience, Perseverance & Love… James 2:18.”

The star added, “Show me your faith apart from your works, and I will show you my faith by my works.”

It looks like Monica and her boys share a close relationship with Deion Sanders.

Earlier this year, the singer teamed up with the former football player to celebrate Black History Month in honor of Meta’s “Future Made” campaign. The incredible series captured famous Black parents sharing tender moments with their children.

Standing next to her son Rodney, the superstar gushed about her firstborn son’s inspiring work ethic. “I’m excited to share one of my greatest moments with My Firstborn,” Monica wrote on Instagram. “When I look at @Rodneyy I am so motivated by his ability to make taking risks look so effortless.”

Monica shares Rodney and Romelo with her ex Rocko. The 42-year-old Georgia native also has a daughter named Laiyah with former basketball star Shannon Brown.

What do you think of Monica and her sons’ swaggy attire? Tell us down below!

DON’T MISS…

Monica Serves The Blues In A Monochrome Alexander McQueen Suit

Five Times Monica Was Our Fashion Goals

Monica Serves Face And Body On Instagram In Honor Of Her 42nd Birthday

Monica And Her Sons Sport Serious Style During A Visit To Jackson State University was originally published on hellobeautiful.com