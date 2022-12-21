Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Texas customers can now experience a fully-automated and contactless McDonalds. The testing location has drawn a lot of attention after the experience was shared by a user on Tiktok.

Revamping the traditional customer service interaction, this special McDonalds offers an automated food ordering system, cashless payment system and robotic delivery.

The remodeled location, which is about half of its traditional size, focuses on express to-go orders ordered via the company’s app and doesn’t offer an inside dinning experience.

“As our customers’ needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before.” Max Carmona, senior director of global design and restaurant development at McDonald’s, said in a statement.

This McDonalds is the first of its kind and is currently the only one in Texas, its success or failure will be used to determine if it should be expanded.

New McDonalds In Ft. Worth Run Entirely By Robots was originally published on thebeatdfw.com