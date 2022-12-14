Megan Thee Stallion Dons A Beautiful Sergio Hudson Suit During Her Tense Shooting Trial Testimony

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On Dec. 13, Megan Thee Stallion took the stand to testify against Tory Lanez on the second day of his alleged shooting trial.

The Houston femcee showed up to the court case in a stunning purple Sergio Hudson suit that she paired with black Christian Louboutin pumps. Donning a chic bob and black sunglasses, the “WAP” rapper avoided eye contact with the paparazzi as she entered the courthouse. Meg tied her stylish ensemble together with a multi-color Chanel rainbow bag.

Here’s what happened during Megan Thee Stallion’s emotional testimony

During her emotional testimony, Megan made several shocking statements about the events that transpired before her 2020 shooting incident.

As tears streamed down her face, the Grammy winner admitted to being in a sexual relationship with Lanez during the time of the shooting, something she denied in previous interviews. The 27-year-old star said that she in Lanez weren’t in an exclusive relationship.

When prosecutors asked the rapper why she lied about the details of her relationship status with Lanez, Megan said she was embarrassed “because it’s disgusting at this point. How could I share my body with someone who could do this to me?” according to NPR.

Megan claimed that the 30-year-old Canadian rapper shot at both of her feet shortly after they left a pool party in the Hollywood Hills in the wee hours of July 12, 2020. Meg’s former best friend, Kelsey “Nicole” Harris, was also present during the incident.

According to the Hip-Hop star, she and Lanez began arguing in the vehicle after he revealed their relationship to Harris, who had no clue that they were intimate with one another at the time. Meg said that she hid their relationship because she knew Harris had a “crush on” Tory. The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker alleged that Lanez exposed their intimacy to cause tension between her and her ex-friend Harris.

The argument quickly escalated after the Toronto native began hurling insults at her and Kelsey, calling them “bitches and hoes.” When Meg asked to be let out of the car, the “Daystar” rapper allegedly fired five shots at Megan from the passenger seat, striking her in both feet. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, allegedly yelled, “Dance Bitch!” as he pulled the trigger.

“As soon as he started shooting, I put my head down. I was scared, and I didn’t move,” the celeb said as she struggled to recount the chilling events that led up to the shooting, PEOPLE reported. Megan dragged herself to a nearby driveway to seek refuge, but when police arrived at the scene, she became frantic, fearing they would also shoot her.

“Nobody cared I was bleeding. Felt like I don’t matter,” Meg said, tearfully describing when officers handcuffed her and placed her on a gurney. “Nobody cares what is happening to me right now.”

During cross-examination with Lanez’s attorney, George Mgdesyan, Meg said she initially lied to police about the shooting because her fears were compounded by the death of George Floyd and a number of police brutality cases that rocked the Black community in 2020. She also feared that the assault would impact her music career.

“This situation has only been worse for me, and it has only made him more famous,” the star explained. “Because I was shot, I’ve been turned into some kind of villain, and he’s the victim. This has messed up my whole life … This whole situation in the industry is like a big boy’s club … I’m telling on one of y’all friends, now you’re all about to hate me,” Meg added.

Kelsey Harris is set to take the witness stand today.

Megan Thee Stallion Dons A Beautiful Sergio Hudson Suit During Her Tense Shooting Trial Testimony was originally published on hellobeautiful.com