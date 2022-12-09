Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

R. Kelly reportedly has a new album out on digital streaming platforms.

RELATED: R. Kelly Found Guilty In Chicago Federal Sex Crimes Trial

RELATED: R. Kelly’s Prison Account Seized Of $27,000, Will Go Back To Victims

Titled I Admit It, the release comes three months after the singer was found guilty of federal sex crimes in his hometown of Chicago. Additionally, the final three songs, titled “I Admit It,” were initially released in 2018 on SoundCloud as one 19-minute track but now arrive on Apple Music, Spotify and elsewhere. The song was pulled from SoundCloud and YouTube after Kelly was arrested on federal sex crime charges in 2019, and he was subsequently blocked from YouTube and dropped from his record label.

In June, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty in his New York sex crimes trial in 2021. He is set to be sentenced for the Chicago sex crimes trial in February.

If you want to listen, click here.

Did R. Kelly Release A New Album While In Federal Prison? was originally published on wtlcfm.com