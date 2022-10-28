Rihanna Drops New Single for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack | Listen

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Rihanna has dropped a new single titled “Lift Me Up,” the lead song from the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” original soundtrack.

According to a new release, “Lift Me Up” was written as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler. The song was recorded in five countries and was produced by Göransson.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” said Tems. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Have a listen to “Life Me Up” below.

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, the hotly anticipated film opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.

As reported by The Wrap, the soundtrack will be available on November 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. Rihanna allegedly recorded two tracks for the movie.

