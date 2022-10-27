Inayah Explains Her Postpartum Struggles & Vulnerable Side On New LP ‘Insecure’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Houston’s own Inayah is unlike any musician you’ve heard thus far. Talented beyond the telling of it, the Gold-selling singer possesses a bold voice to match an even more vibrant personality.

However, she’s also not afraid to be open when it comes to the real-life struggles she deals with on the daily, including a serious battle with postpartum depression after giving birth not too long ago.

It all plays out on her shining new album, Insecure.

We had the pleasure of having her bubbling energy in the studio to discuss the new project, her current journey in motherhood, making a turn into acting — check out the clip above to see her chops! — and taking Insecure on the road in the very near future.

Watch our full interview with Inayah below via Posted On The Corner: