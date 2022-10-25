Educator, Griot & Powertalker Dr. Leonard Jeffries will explain why he contends the biggest struggle today is the fight for the African Mind. Dr.J will discuss how to mobilize Black people to participate in the election process. Before Dr. J, an update on the fight to save a Black Cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested
- Kanye’s Net Worth Plunges After Adidas Cuts His Lucrative Yeezy Deal
- Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine Will Soon Cost as Much as $130 Per Dose
- Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained
- Father Of St. Louis School Shooting Victim Speaks Out: ‘Alexandria Was My Everything’
Dr. Leonard Jeffries + The Fight To Save A Black Bethesda Cemetery Update l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com