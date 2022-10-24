Prayers to the family and close circle of actor, writer and singer Leslie Jordan. It is being reported that Jordan has passed away at the age of 67.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Authorities say the beloved Hollywood star died Monday (Oct 24) morning. It’s believed he suffered a medical emergency and crashed the vehicle he was driving into the side of a building.

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jordan has been making appearances on both the big and small screen since the 1980s.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Recognized for his short stature and unique Southern drawl, he’s probably best known for his roles his work on popular TV shows like “Will & Grace,” “Hearts Afire,” “The Cool Kids,” “Call me Kat” and “American Horror Story.”

However, Jordan took the social media world by storm and garnered the attention of an entirely new generation during the pandemic. His viral hijinks spread like wildfire, earning him nearly 6 million followers on Instagram.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Breaking: Actor Leslie Jordan Passes Away At 67 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com