Drake Announces New Collab Album + Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Condemning Anti-Semitic Comments

Drake Announces ‘Her Loss’ Collab Album with 21 Savage





Drake is celebrating his birthday today and gifting fans with a new joint album dropping this week!



https://twitter.com/DrakeDirect_/status/1584255850754908160?s=20&t=tU7YxOfev_ugEyB-sEIgSw

After dropping the official video for ‘Jimmy Crooks’ featuring 21 Savage, the Toronto rapper announced an upcoming joint album called ‘Her Loss.’



https://twitter.com/OVOSound/status/1583936352269500416?s=20&t=tU7YxOfev_ugEyB-sEIgSw



There’s no secret these two have undeniable musical chemistry as we have ‘Knife Talk,’ ‘Sneakin’, ‘Issa’ and ‘Mr. Right Now.’