Tyler Perry Fired Accountants After Audit Reveals IRS Owed Him $9 Million

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Tyler Perry spoke on the panel at the Earn Your Leisure’s 2022 Invest Fest in Atlanta, where he shared insight on some of the tough lessons that he learned from making major financial mistakes.

“Money isn’t something that I had, and nobody taught me that taxes had to be paid. [I] didn’t go to college, but I paid for Harvard many times over in the mistakes that I made,” the filmmaker said, as reported by The Jasmine Brand.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Perry went on to recall an arduous audit process with an unprofessional agent that went on for three years.

“So, this audit went on for three years. I’m spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in accounting with accountants for the audit and I am getting so mad, and so frustrated,” Perry said.

Related: Tyler Perry Studios Announce Second Wave of Cast In New “SISTAS” Spin Off