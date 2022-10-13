Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On tomorrow evening at Center Stage, one of the funniest comedians and actresses in the industry will be bringing her new variety show to Atlanta!

Amanda Seales (“Insecure” & stand up special “I Be Knowin’”) will be in the city with her “Smart, Funny & Black” Live Show, being hosted with TS Madison & DaBrat! And in the interview, she shares who will be joining her at her upcoming Brooklyn, NY date!

Watch her interview with Ryan Cameron below:

“I Didn’t Check My DM’s!” Amanda Seales Hits ATL With Ryan Cameron was originally published on majicatl.com