That’s The Way Love Goes: When Commenting “Love from the DMV” On Janet Jackson’s IG Live Causes Mad Confusion

Earlier this week during Paris Fashion Week, the beautiful Janet Jackson, was on Instagram Live at the Louis Vuitton after party with Snoh Aalegra and of course the comments were flooding with lot’s of love. Local blogger, Kimberly/Butta, added a comment saying “Love from the DMV” and was able to catch the eye of Janet’s assistant, who was doing his best to shoutout all the places people were commenting from.

As many of us in this area know, sometimes saying “The DMV” can confuse people, as universally it stands for “the Department of Motor Vehicles” but it also stands for “D.C., Maryland and Virginia” aka the metropolitan area. This doesn’t refer to all of Virginia or all of Maryland, only the areas right outside of Washington, D.C. so instead of having to make that distinction every time, we’ve shortened it to The DMV. Welp, confusion definitely insured for Ms. Jackson in this moment during her IG Live but it was so cute! Watch the video below to see Janet’s reaction…

