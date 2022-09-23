DaBaby “Socks,” Dave East “The People” & More | Daily Visuals

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Is DaBaby still on the canceled list? After apologizing and trying to make amends with the LGBTQ community, we never really got a clear answer as to whether or not the man is back in the good graces of everyone, but that isn’t keeping him from continuing to having fun in life.

Coming through with some brand new visuals to “Socks,” DaBaby keeps trying on his comedic shoes and rocks a wild wig and nerdy outfit only to find himself behind bars and dropping dime on, well, his real self. It’s kinda out there so you have to see for yourself.

Back in NY, Dave East keeps his “Eastmix” series going and in his clip to “The People” uses V/H/S era footage of Harlem to show how life is in The World and politics in his brand new store, From The Deli with his peoples. No chopped cheese options in that “Deli,” b?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YG, Millyz featuring Peezy, and more.

DABABY – “SOCKS”

DAVE EAST – “THE PEOPLE (EASTMIX)”

YG – “MANIAC”

MILLYZ FT. PEEZY – “RICH PAUL”

HOTBOY WES FT. FINESSE2TYMES – “RENEGADE”

TOOSII – “HEARTACHES”

BIG30 – “NO LOVE”

NOLIMIT WET – “SEE RED”

BIGWALKDOG FT. BIG30 – “FOR CERTAIN”

