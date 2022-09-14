Nicki Minaj Addresses Criticism About PnB Rock Death Comments 

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Nicki Minaj is addressing the criticism she received after comments she made on social media about the shooting death of PnB Rock.

The 30-year-old rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles. Social media users pointed blame at PnB Rock’s girlfriend who had shared a photo of her meal at the restaurant in her Instagram story.

Late Monday night after the Philadelphia rapper’s death was confirmed, Minaj chimed in, writing on Twitter, “After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” Nicki said. “To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.”

In a follow-up tweet, Minaj referenced the shooting deaths of Nipsey Hussle and XXXTentacion implying that rap artists are often viewed as “prey” within “a world full of predators,” per Complex.

She added that she would “say what I want,” as a rapper and a mother, writing, “I know 1st hand how these guys feel coming from the streets then being able to provide for their moms. My heart is hurting for the MOTHERS OF THESE KIDS that tried to make something better of their lives!!! LETS EDUCATE ASAP!!!”

She added that she thanked several deceased artists during her VMA Vanguard Award acceptance speech, writing in a tweet, “It’s never the wrong time! If it saves ONE YOUNG RAPPER!!!! JUST ONE!!!!! THEN WE’VE DONE OUR JOBS!!!!! I spoke on losing our own @ the VMAS!!!! Enough is enough!!!! MY GOD. IDGAF about no fkng hate tweets!!!! Go fuck y’all dumb fkng selves!!!!!”

She concluded her lengthy diatribe by sharing a video where PnB Rock talked about his suspicions that he was being targeted while in Los Angeles.

