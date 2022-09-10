Trending On The Timeline: Bow Wow Reveals $1k Meet and Greet Packets

Bow Wow recently revealed his diamond Meet and Greet packets for $1,000. Now a lot comes with this. You get the chill with him for a good 30 minutes, get to know him, get some pictures or get to key ke. It’s definitely worth $1000 Because Bow Wow is a is a legend, but he is pissed that people are trying to play with him in his name. He recently tweeted about it! Stop playing with the dog.

