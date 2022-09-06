London Drill Rapper M Lo Dead At 29

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

M Lo, a London rapper who performed music within the Drill scene, was shot over the weekend and succumbed to his wounds. According to reports, M Lo leaves behind a pair of young daughters.

According to the Evening Standard, M Lo, whose real name is Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, was found early Sunday (September 4) morning suffering from gunshot wounds. Upon being sent to a nearby hospital, the man died three hours later after being found by the authorities. A 29-year-old suspect was arrested and later released according to accounts from Scotland Yard.

More from The Evening Standard:

A family friend told The Standard: “Fame never changed Max. He’s a very straightforward, energetic and down-to-earth human being.

“He was extremely talented musically, I’m sure his music will live on for as long as we are here.

“He knows nothing else other than to look out for his friends and family and most importantly his daughter who he would do anything in this world for.

“Our group of close friends, his immediate family, his associates are all going to be in bits after having to take this loss.

M Lo was 29.

Photo: Twitter

