GOAT Serena Williams Talks Retirement On The Cover Of ‘Time’

Serena Williams covers Time to commemorate her upcoming final US Open. In the interview she discusses retirement, those who influenced her career, plus more.

Serena Talks Family And Her Impact On Black Women

Serena Williams recently announced her retirement, and the world is already mourning her absence. Williams is considered one of the greatest athletes of all time, and the thought of her no longer dominating the tennis courts is bitter-sweet. In her latest interview with Time, the icon revealed that her daughter, Alexis, is the driving force behind her decision to retire. In the interview, Williams stated, “Olympia doesn’t like when I play tennis.” She went on to explain that expanding her family is a top priority. “I can’t imagine my life without my sisters…When I look at Olympia, I’m really not performing at my peak, but not trying harder to give her that sibling. Coming from a big family, and coming from five, there’s nothing better.”

Serena Williams is a mogul on the court and off the court. The 23x Grand slam champion broke barriers not only in her career but has also helped thousands of dark-skin, curvy black women become more comfortable in their skin. “A lot of people feel they’re not pretty or they’re not cute enough because their skin is dark…I think people could feel my confidence, because I was always told, ‘You look great. Be Black and be proud.’…Giving them that confidence that motivation is something that has literally never been done…You don’t let the world decide beauty. And me being thicker or whatever, I mean, curves are popular now. Butts are popular. I’m trying to lose mine, and people are trying to get mine.”

To read the full interview, click here.

