King B: Beyoncé Makes More Chart History With “Break My Soul” Single

Beyoncé is showing no signs of slowing down musically. Her most recent single “Break My Soul” has made chart history within weeks of release.

As per The Los Angeles Times, the Houston, Texas native has added another notch on her already star-studded belt. According to Billboard Magazine, she has become the first woman, and the third musician ever, to achieve 20 Top 10 hits as a solo performer and 10 or more Top 10’s as a member of a group. This puts her in a very elite crowd as the other names to put those kinds of numbers up are Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. Her new single climbed from No. 15 to No. 7 on the July 9-dated Hot 100 Billboard chart.

Her first entry into the Hot 100’s Top 10 list came via her collaboration “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” with her then-boyfriend turned husband Jay-Z. She would then go on a solo career hot streak starting with her breakout single “Crazy in Love” in July of 2003. Her other number ones include “Irreplaceable,” “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” “Perfect,” “Baby Boy,’ and most recently her feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” in 2020.

Her new album Renaissance will be released Friday, July 29. Get ready now.

Photo: Getty

