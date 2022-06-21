Janet Hubert Joins Cast of AMC’s New ‘Damascus’ Series

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Janet Hubert has landed a role in AMC’s “Demascus” series.

“Demascus” is a half-hour series created by writer and playwright, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm (Boomerang) and executive produced by Mark Johnson’s Gran Via Productions (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad). Kirk Moore (American Crime, For Life) and Chisholm serve as co-showrunners. Myki Bajaj of Gran Via is also a producer, per press release.

Okieriete Onaodowan (Jack Ryan, Station 19) stars as Demascus, a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life. Hubert has been cast to play Dr. Bonnetville, a psychotherapist with a quick wit and a smart mouth; she uses her patented blend of apathy and cutting edge technology to aid her patients on their quests for personal growth.

Hubert joins previously announced cast members Caleb Eberhardt, who plays Redd, Demascus’ Bohemian artist best friend who is a reformed reprobate stumbling into adulthood, and he’s determined to take Demascus with him. Shakira Ja’nai Paye plays Naomi, an alluring performer who captures Demascus’ heart and imagination during a chance meeting; she’s a haunting missed connection and he can’t stop wondering: “what if?”.

As reported by Black Enterprise, Hubert is seeing a resurgence of her career after her fallout will Will Smith during the first three seasons of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Hubert had blamed Smith for causing her to become blacklisted in the industry. The two reunited in 2020 for a reunion special where they squashed their decades-long beef.

“After 27 years, being here today and having the conversation that Will and I had together, it’s healing,” Hubert said during the taping with Smith, Today.com reported.

Hubert originally played Aunt Viv for three seasons before she was replaced by Maxwell Reid. The actress previously criticized Smith, blaming him for her inability to get work after she left the series. Reports of a feud between Hubert and Smith circulated over the 27 years since.

“We never really together publicly talk about Janet, and what happened, and for me it felt like I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of ‘Fresh Prince’ without finding a way to celebrate Janet,” Smith told his co-stars at the reunion taping.

The first season of “Demascus” will air on AMC and AMC+ starting in 2023.

