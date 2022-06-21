‘Black Doctors Row’ in South Philly Set to Become a Historic District

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

The Historical Commission’s Committee on Historic Designation is preparing to designate a neighborhood in South Philly, as a local historic district in Philadelphia.

Graduate Hospital, otherwise known as the “Black Doctors Row”, will be the first Black section of Philadelphia that will be acknowledged for its contribution to the city.

Back in 1899, W.E.B DuBois published a study during his time at the University of Pennsylvania.

In his report, The Philadelphia Negro: A Social Study, W.E.B. DuBois documented South Philly’s “main street” for Philadelphia’s Black elite in the 20th century. The Black district comprises of 154 properties from South Broad to South 20th Streets. Most of three-story brick rowhouses constructed in the last half of the 1800s, were constructed by Black architect Julian Abele. Julian Abele constructed more than 400 buildings including the Free Library of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The renowned architect resided at 1515 Christian Street in South Philly, and the Historical Commission’s Committee on Historic Designation wants to use Christian Street as the basis of the district’s new name.

The proposed Christian Street Historic District was in trouble of severe demolition two years ago.

City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson was a proprietor in City Council’s two-year decision to delay the tearing down the Black neighborhood. The South Philly residents of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia and the South of South Neighbors Association didn’t make it easy for City Council to commence with their plan either. The delay on the demolition is going to end on July 1st. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, on July 8th the committee is expected to take the measure to a vote on the district’s official introduction as a historic Philadelphia district.

