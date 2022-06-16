Diva’s Daily Dirt: BET Reveal Performers + Netflix’s Squid Game is Biggest Cash Prize in TV History 

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

BET Reveal Performers for 22nd Annual Awards Show

Get ready for another amazing jam-packed show on ‘Culture’s Biggest Night.’

The first performers for the 22nd annual show were just revealed with Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Chloe Bailey and Lizzo confirmed to take the stage.

The other performers include Latto, Ella Mai, Givēon, Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Joey Bada$$, Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, and Muni Long.

As we previously reported, Diddy will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of this three-decade-long career. We wonder if Yung Miami will be his date for the night? Real Bad!

Doja Cat is also gearing up to have a pretty big night leading with six nominations total including Album of the Year and Best Female/R&B Pop followed by Drake and Ari Lennox.